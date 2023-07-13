The sale of Birmingham City football club has been completed.

During an emergency meeting in Hong Kong this morning, shareholders approved the sale of 45.6% of the club to Shelby Companies Limited (SCL) with immediate effect.

SCL has now acquired full ownership and control of the club's stadium St. Andrews and part ownership of Birmingham City.

A new Board for the club has been appointed, which includes American financier Thomas Wagner, Matthew Alvarez, Andrew Shannahan, Kyle Kneisly, Laura Torrado, alongside current board members Wenqing Zhao and Gannan Zheng.

"The beginning of a new chapter."

SCL is now responsible for all the operations of Birmingham City and will work towards a successful future.

Tom Wagner, Knighthead Co-Founder and Co-CEO, said: "This is an exciting day for everyone associated with Birmingham City Football Club, especially the fans.

"It marks the beginning of a new chapter. From this moment on everything we do will be focused on improving the experience for our fans and making a positive contribution to growth of the city of Birmingham and how it is viewed around the world.

"We are committed to giving the fans a greater voice.

New owners say they will improve the experience for Birmingham City fans. Credit: PA

"We will add talented professionals to the existing leadership team, experienced in driving transformational change in football and other sports organisations. Continually improve the physical infrastructure of the Club.

"Create new and exciting commercial relationships, leveraging global businesses that Knighthead is connected to.

"Invest in both the men’s and women’s teams, with young local talent given the opportunity to shine. And always be a positive force in the local community.

"The transition and implementation plans will take time, but we believe that we will earn Birmingham City fans trust and support."

"Our goal is to put in place the building blocks for success so that Birmingham has a club, bearing its name, which is globally respected. The future of Birmingham City is in good and safe hands.

"The potential of this Club is unlimited,” he finished.

