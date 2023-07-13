Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service are warning people of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after a fire which left three children injured.

Emergency services were called to a house in Longford Crescent in Bulwell around 5:46pm on Monday (10 July).

Three children were rescued from the fire by a neighbour, which left one with severe burns.

Fire services said it was caused by a fault in a large lithium-ion battery which exploded.

Beth Hayman, the Fire Investigation Officer, said: "We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those injured and affected in the incident earlier this week.

"Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everyday technology and household items such as laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, e-scooters and DIY tools.

"If not handled and cared for correctly, can become extremely dangerous and behave in a volatile manner causing catastrophic damage and injuries."

What you can do to prevent a battery fire:

Do not charge batteries overnight

Do not charge items near escape routes

Always use the charger provided by the manufacturer. If there are any signs of tear or damage, replace the charger with an official product from a reputable supplier

Do not leave items continuously on charge

Do not cover the battery with anything while it’s charging

Do not charge or handle damaged batteries

Do not attempt to tamper or fix lithium-ion batteries

Dispose of old or damaged lithium-ion batteries at your nearest battery recycling bank

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…