Warning over of dangers of lithium-ion batteries after children injured in Nottingham house fire

A large lithium-ion battery exploded and caused a house fire in Nottinghamshire. Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service are warning people of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after a fire which left three children injured.

Emergency services were called to a house in Longford Crescent in Bulwell around 5:46pm on Monday (10 July).

Three children were rescued from the fire by a neighbour, which left one with severe burns.

Fire services said it was caused by a fault in a large lithium-ion battery which exploded.

Beth Hayman, the Fire Investigation Officer, said: "We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those injured and affected in the incident earlier this week.

"Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everyday technology and household items such as laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, e-scooters and DIY tools.

"If not handled and cared for correctly, can become extremely dangerous and behave in a volatile manner causing catastrophic damage and injuries."

What you can do to prevent a battery fire:

  • Do not charge batteries overnight

  • Do not charge items near escape routes

  • Always use the charger provided by the manufacturer. If there are any signs of tear or damage, replace the charger with an official product from a reputable supplier

  • Do not leave items continuously on charge

  • Do not cover the battery with anything while it’s charging

  • Do not charge or handle damaged batteries

  • Do not attempt to tamper or fix lithium-ion batteries

  • Dispose of old or damaged lithium-ion batteries at your nearest battery recycling bank

