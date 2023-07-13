This is potentially the best day to be a Birmingham City fan in over a decade and not a ball will be kicked.

Not since winning the League Cup at Wembley in 2011 have Blues fans been able to have such optimism for the future.

At an Emergency General Meeting in Hong Kong this morning, current owners Birmingham Sports Holdings are voting to confirm the sale of 45.6% of the club to Shelby Companies Ltd.

Crucially, the company run by American financier Tom Wagner has also purchased St Andrew's Stadium.

There is hope this will bring to an end a period of decline that has left many fans feeling apathetic towards the club they love.

The ratification allows Wagner, co-founder of Shelby's parent company Knighthead Capital Investment, to talk about his plans for Blues in more detail.

'The potential for Birmingham City is unlimited'

Back in May, Wagner wrote a letter to fans about the club's future.

He said: "You may be asking why we are making this commitment. Knighthead’s expertise is in turning around and transforming organisations that are experiencing difficulties. We have a passion for sport.

"We have been involved in, and have seen first-hand, its ability to drive positive economic and social change.

"We plan to commit the resources, in line with EFL guidelines, the skills and the determination needed to deliver transformational improvements for the good of the Club and the good of the city.

"The potential for Birmingham City is unlimited."

Wagner said the the team has been working on the transaction "for some time" and made a list of commitments to fans.

What were the commitments?

Wagner said he wanted fans "to be involved in the journey with us. Using the recommendations outlined in the 2021 Fan Led Review, we will create forums so your views and opinions are heard and such decisions made shall take into account the interests of all our stakeholders.

"Personnel leading the Club will draw on the talented and passionate professionals already in place, with the addition of exceptional leaders who are experienced in managing the successful transformations of football clubs and world leading sporting businesses.

"We will also strive to deliver a fan experience that is unmatched, tapping into Birmingham’s unique history and creative dynamism." Wagner added the first step in the transition is to ensure St. Andrew’s is fit for purpose and will work in partnership with the City Council to explore all options available to us to transform the physical infrastructure.

The club will also focus on increasing revenue to be able to invest in line with the Championship Profitability and Sustainability rules for our teams, and plan to put in place the high performance facilities and culture needed for success.

Wagner added he plans to "stay true to, and enhance, the legacy of Birmingham City by helping young local talent flourish and realise their ambitions."

"We understand the Club’s pivotal role for the city, economically, socially and culturally. We plan to be a cornerstone; a positive force in the local community where we operate," he finished.

Wagner added that if the regulatory approvals are granted, their aim is to begin their journey to success so that the city of Birmingham has a Club, "which is globally respected for its performances on the pitch and the positive role it plays in the community."

He warned fans the transition will take time and require patience.

