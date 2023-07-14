17-year-old Henry Searle is through to the semi-finals of the Boys’ singles at Junior Wimbledon after an impressive display against eighth seed Joao Fonseca.

The Wolverhampton lad knocked out the world Number 8 seed 7-6(2), 6-3 in and hour and 13 minutes to book a semi-final clash today (14 July) against fourth seed Cooper Williams of USA.

He currently attends the Loughborough National Academy, with this being the first time he has made the semi finals of the Junior Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

His previous best result at Roland Garros a few weeks ago where he reached the quarter finals.

Searle breezed past 8th seed Joao Fonsecato, extending his record of having not surrendered a set at these Championships. Credit: PA

“It’s pretty cool to win again," he told the Lawn Tennis Assocation. “It was pretty tough conditions to deal with but I managed myself well and played well in the end.

“I’m just trying to improve little things in my game, take it match by match, focus on the physical aspects and just do the best I can."

Coming into the contest, neither player had dropped a set so far in the tournament.

Searle moves on to face his third seeded opponent of the tournament so far in USA’s Williams – having knocked out the world No.2 Juan Prado Angel in the first round as well. Williams won the Australian Open Boys’ doubles earlier this year.

The last time a British player won the mens Junior Wimbledon was in 1962 where Stanley Matthews took the title. Credit: PA

There were 36 British competitors who started out in the Junior tournament, but Searle is the only homegrown representative left in all draws.

An avid fan of Wolves, he goes to Premier League games at Molineux whenever he can. He was a keen footballer until he fell in love with tennis at the age of 11.

Henry Searle's match against Cooper Williams is due to start at 15:40 GMT (Friday 14 July).