The family of a Derbyshire man who died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree, have paid tribute to a "devoted husband, father, brother, and son."

Jason Steven Goodall, of St Lawrence Avenue in Bolsover, was travelling in the back of a white Mazda 3 when it left the road and collided with a tree in Mansfield Road in Clowne at just after 12.10am on Saturday 8 July.

Police say the 38-year-old died at the scene.

In a statement released by the police, his family said: "Jason was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. He will always be missed, and we all love him so much."

A man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Derbyshire Police is appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.