Former scout leader jailed for historic child sexual abuse

A former scout leader has been jailed after admitting a string of historical child sexual abuse offences.

Stuart May, 79, was a scout leader in Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield, when the offences occurred in the 1970s.

All of the victims said that the abuse happened on several occasions at addresses linked to May, in his car, on scout trips and in the scout hut - often with several other boys present.

West Midlands Police says it launched an investigation after a victim contacted the force in 2021 to say that he had been abused by May when he was 12 or 13.

This initial investigation led to a second victim who confirmed he had been abused when he was between 10 and 13 years old.

Two more victims were identified after West Midlands Police accessed records from the Scout Association, who were between the ages of 10 and 13.

Investigating officer Elizabeth Weston, from our Public Protection Unit, said: “During the course of the investigation a number of boys were identified, but unfortunately some still remain untraced."

"Those who have come forward confirm there were often other boys present during their abuse, and as such it is believed that there are others who have either a personal story to share or who may have been witness to incidents of abuse."