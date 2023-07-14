Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Leicester.

Officers were called to Newland Close in the Hamilton area of the city earlier this afternoon, (14 July) following reports the boy had been attacked by another male.

The boy was taken to hospital with a stab wound injury. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe that a number of people may have recorded the incident, or part of it, on phones. Officers are appealing to anyone with any information, including any video or CCTV footage of the incident, to make contact.

Detective Sergeant Kat Maguire said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. From initial enquiries, we understand some people may have been in the area and seen the incident with some people also recording the incident on their phone. This could help us significantly with our enquiries. If you have any information, please do make contact with us.

“Additionally, anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage from the area, is also urged to check this and to get in touch with us.”