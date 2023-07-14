Primary school pupils in Derbyshire will see their meals increase by approximately 95p to £3.25, with fears secondary school meals will "increase by a comparable amount."

Schools set their own meal prices but Derbyshire County Council set a recommended price across the county. The changes will come into force from the September 2023 term.

The Council said changes in wages and staffing costs for the service increased by more than £1.2m in April 2022. On top of this, school catering services have been "significantly affected" by inflation and other factors driving up the cost of food.

It won't impact families of Key Stage One pupils, who receive free school meals under the Universal Infant Free School Meals scheme or families of primary or secondary pupils who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.

60,000 Hot meals provided every day by Derbyshire County Council

Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Alex Dale said, "the decision to increase meal prices has been an incredibly difficult one which we’ve made very reluctantly, given the pressures we know families across the county are facing.

"However, unfortunately our catering service is not immune to the soaring costs of ingredients and staffing."

In a statement, he continued "the increase has been calculated to only cover those increased costs so that the service can continue to be viable and sustainable for the future, and there is no intention - nor are we legally allowed - to make any profit from school meals.

“Evidence shows that a nutritious meal can boost a child’s ability to learn so it’s vitally important that we don’t compromise on quality, healthy ingredients or reduce meal portion sizes.

"It’s also particularly important that we continue to provide quality food for children in low-income families who may rely on us for a hot meal every day."

Prices will increase from September 2023 on the primary paid meal charge to parents and carers by 95p to £3.25. Credit: PA

Cllr Dale praised the school catering service for "doing a fantastic job in a very challenging time and a portion of the price increase will cover increased staffing costs, helping to retain our 1,500 valued staff."

He said they [the council] is "acutely aware" how the cost of living crisis puts families under "significant pressure" and is reminding anyone who is struggling to look for support through the Household Support Fund.

The Council said the increase will only cover the costs as the service is not legally allowed to make a profit, but schools can charge a different rate if they wish - but only where price charged does not exceed cost of providing it.