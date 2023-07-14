What is Black Country Day and where are events taking place?

People from the Black Country in the West Midlands will gather today to celebrate ten years of 'Black Country Day'.

The event aims to acknowledge the rich cultural heritage and history of The Black Country - Dudley, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Organisers met at The Black Country Living Museum, where Black Country Day and the Black Country flag were first launched, before heading to the Dudley Grand Prix this afternoon.

July 14th was chosen as the date for Black Country Day due to its historical importance, as it was on this day in 1712 that the first steam engine was invented.

The feat of engineering was built in the Black Country, an area that played a huge part in the industrial revolution.

Although Black Country Day is celebrated annually on this day, to allow as many people as possible to join in with the festivities the decision was made to also extend celebrations across the nearest weekend.

This weekend, known as Black Country Festival, will offer a number of diverse and inclusive community events across the four boroughs.

They will include a Folk Festival, a multicultural day in Halesowen, a Musicom Festival and a Transport Festival.