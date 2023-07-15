The 61-year wait for a new British Boys Wimbledon champion could soon be over as Henry Searle secured his place in the final.

The 17-year-old's win against Cooper Williams, USA, means he will play in the final of the Boys’ singles at Junior Wimbledon tomorrow.

The Wolverhampton 'wonder kid' won today's match in straight sets and is now looking to become the first Brit to win the boy's title since 1962.

The last junior male Brit to win Wimbledon was Stanley Matthews - And he was 17 then, the current age of Searle.

There were 36 British competitors who started out in the Junior tournament - but Searle is the only homegrown representative left in the Junior section.