Play Brightcove video

U21s coach Lee Carsley had a special surprise for the Solihull Moors Foundation team

England's European Champion coach Lee Carsley was back in the Midlands after his under-21 squad won the Euros last week - and he's taken the trophy that his team won to Solihull Moors.

"When I'm away for this amount of time I don't normally bring a trophy back", says Lee. "It was good that we could win it".

Lee's son, Connor, plays for the Solihull Moors foundation downs syndrome team and he and his teammates were delighted to see and lift the trophy at their club on Friday evening.

"It's good and I'm proud of my dad", says Connor, "my dad is a great manager and coach".