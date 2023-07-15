A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Leicester.

It happened in the Hamilton area of the city on Friday afternoon (14 July).

Police were called to Newland Close just after 1:30 following reports that a teenager had been attacked by another boy.

The attack is believed to have taken place between 12 and 1pm.

The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound injury and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and currently remains in police custody.

Leicestershire Police says it is continuing enquiries to locate the person responsible for the attack on the victim.

It's believed the victim and the boy that has been arrested know each other and officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances.

Witnesses urged to come forward

Police believe that a number of people may have recorded the incident, or part of it, on phones and they are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information, including any video or CCTV footage of the incident, to make contact.

Detective Inspector Kev Hames said: “Our enquiries are continuing this morning as we establish the full circumstances of the incident. Following initial enquiries, we have made an arrest but our work is continuing to locate the person responsible for the attack on the victim. We are therefore continuing to appeal for your help.

“As we have previously stated, we understand some people may have been in the area and seen the incident with some people also recording the incident on their phone. This could help us significantly with our enquiries. If you have any information, please ensure you have made contact with us.

“Additionally, anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage from the area, is also urged to check this and to get in touch with us.

“We understand the concern this incident will have caused and we have officers in the area today speaking to people and offering reassurance. Please do speak to them with your concerns or about any information which you may have."