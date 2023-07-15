Tributes paid to much loved BBC presenter Tony Butler following death

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved BBC presenter Tony Butler following his death on Friday (14 July), aged 88.

Butler was recognised as the pioneer of the radio football phone in and he was a big name in the West Midlands broadcasting world.

He started the famous football phone-in whilst working at the independent station BRMB in the 1970s and he later moved to Midlands Today where he hosted the breakfast show.

The Wolverhampton-born star worked in the industry for 6 decades and was well-known for his catchphrase "on yer bike", which he would often use to end calls with callers that he disagreed with.

In 2007 he won a Lifetime Achievement award at the Sony Radio Academy Awards and he retired in 2009 saying "I think you know when it’s time to retire, and I’m on my bike."

Tributes have been paid online today to the sometimes controversial but much-loved radio legend.

Walsall FC said: "Walsall Football Club are sad to learn of the passing of former broadcaster Tony Butler. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at BBC Radio WM at this sad time."

Meanwhile, fellow radio presenter Stuart Linnell MBE tweeted:

"RIP radio legend Tony Butler. Known as the man who invented the football phone-in at BRMB in Birmingham, Tony was very generous with his time & advice when I became the first Sports Editor at Radio Hallam in Sheffield in 1974. A true legend."