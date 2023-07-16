Three people are in custody after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stourbridge.

Police were called to Coventry Street shortly before 7pm last night (15 July) after the attack.

Two teenagers and a man in his 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim's next-of-kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are on the scene in Coventry Street as well as in St Johns, Rowley Regis, to carry out their enquiries.