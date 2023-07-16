Two people have died in collision on the M40 in Warwickshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene between J16 and J15 around 6.10pm yesterday evening (July 15).

The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a van.

The two occupants of the Fiesta, a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both died at the scene.

A 36-year-old man from Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of death by careless driving.

He is currently in police custody.

PC Pearson from the force said: "Enquiries are now ongoing to the circumstances of this collision, and our thoughts are with the families of those who have sadly died.

"We would urge any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the lead up to the collision, or seen the collision itself, to please get in touch."

Anyone with any information can contact Warwickshire Police on 101.