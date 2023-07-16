Two more teenagers arrested after boy, 15, stabbed in Leicester

Two more teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Leicester.

It happened in the Hamilton area of the city on Friday afternoon (14 July), with officers called to Newland Close just after 1:30pm.

The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound injury and remains in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 16-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm while a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Both boys currently remain in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police believe the victim and the 15-year-old boy that was arrested are known to each other and that the boys who have been arrested more recently also know each other.

Leicestershire Police says it is working to establish the full circumstances but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Kev Hames said: “We have now made two further arrests and, at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Thank you to members of the community who continue to help us with our enquiries and who have supported us during this investigation over the weekend.

“We are continuing our enquiries to fully establish what has happened and continue to appeal to anyone with any information, who has not yet contacted us, to get in touch. It is not too late to speak with us.

“As we have previously stated, we understand some people may have been in the area and seen the incident with some people also recording the incident, or part of the incident, on their phone. This could help us significantly with our enquiries. If you have any information, please ensure you have spoken with us.

“Additionally, anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage from the area, is also urged to check this and to get in touch with us.

“We understand the concern this incident will have caused and we have officers in the area speaking to people and offering reassurance. Please do speak to them with your concerns or about any information which you may have.