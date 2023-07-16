Woman seriously injured in Coventry hit and run

A woman has been seriously injured following a hit and run in Coventry.

West Midlands Police say the woman, in her 30s, has suffered potentially life-changing leg injuries after she was hit by a car on Alderman Green road on Saturday evening (15 July).

Police were called just after 9pm and it's believed the woman was a passenger in a Seat Leon which was rammed by a BMW at the junction of Eburne Road.

A disorder is said to have broken out between the occupants of both vehicles and the woman is then alleged to have been driven at by the BMW, as well as possibly also being hit by a Ford Focus.

Police believe both vehicles then drove off.

Another woman, in her 20s, suffered facial injuries and was treated by paramedics.

West Midlands Police has deployed extra officers to the area today to speak to local residents in a bid to find out what happened.

They say they are investigating and attempting to trace the vehicles that were involved.