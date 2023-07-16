Worcester Cathedral goes dog friendly

Dogs are being welcomed to Worcester Cathedral from Monday (17 July) as part of a trial during the summer to decide whether the venue should be made permanently dog-friendly.

The cathedral already holds an annual pet blessing service but the trial will see dogs allowed more openly into the grounds and some buildings.

Some people are concerned that the move will disrupt services, but bosses say the animals will only be allowed into the Cathedral if they are well-behaved and they reserve the right to refuse entry.

Some areas of the Cathedral will remain restricted to pets and they will not be able to attend services, concerts or major events.

People are also urged to clean up any mess quickly and remove noisy dogs off the grounds so people can continue to worship, pray and reflect.

Bosses say they appreciate not everyone is comfortable with dogs and will ask visitors to keep them on a short lead.

The Vice-Dean of Worcester, Canon Stephen Edwards, said: "We've listened to our visitors' feedback and have decided to trial a period throughout the summer where dogs are welcome inside the Cathedral for visiting."

"We cannot wait to welcome our four-legged friends into the Cathedral. Dogs are so important to so many of our visitors and bring much love and joy to their families. So, we felt it was only right that we welcome them into the Cathedral, where we hope our visitors will be able to enjoy the beauty of the building with their canine companions."

Cathedral staff say they will listen to feedback from visitors throughout the summer to decide if their new 'paw-licy' should be made permanent.