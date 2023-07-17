Birmingham Mela is to host its first ever LGBT+ village this year.

The Mela team and Birmingham Pride are joining forces to make history on Saturday 22nd July and Sunday 23rd July with the introduction of village directly in the heart of the Mela site at Victoria Park in Smethwick.

Organisers say Birmingham Mela, which is the largest South Asian festival in, or outside of Europe, is making a "bold show of solidarity" with LGBT South Asians.

The Village will showcase LGBT artists and their allies, with a line-up that includes BAFTA nominated artist Asifa Lahore, Bristol based duo Brown Excellence and British bornIranian, DJ Aria Homiebaba.

Credit: Birmingham Mela

Lawrence Barton, Festival Director at Birmingham Pride, said: “I’m delighted Birmingham Pride is evolving into one of the most diverse and inclusive Pride events in the UK."

He added: "As we expand, it’s important for us that we work with all communities who live within Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region to ensure we engage, educate and inform all communities on LGBT equalities.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Birmingham Mela this year.”

Shine Duggal, Creative Producer at Birmingham Mela, commented: “Mela is a festival committed to inclusion, we have programmed LGBT artists at Melas previously, and this year we are taking our solidarity to the next level by committing to showcasing talent, creating a safe space for South Asian LGBT communities and their allies, to celebrate intersectional South Asian identities.”

Credit: Birmingham Mela

Danny Singh, Event Director at Birmingham Mela, welcomed the news: “Everyone is welcome at Mela. This year we’re excited to build on our commitment of diverse and inclusive programming and I’m extremely proud to be teaming up with Birmingham Pride to showcase South Asian LGBT artists and introduce ‘The Village’ element to our growing Mela site.”

Saima Razzaq, Director of Change and Communications at Birmingham Pride, praised the change, saying: “I couldn’t be prouder to be part of a region that always comes together to do the right thing by understanding that we can’t pick and mix equality.”