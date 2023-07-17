Play Brightcove video

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a boy, 16, was stabbed to death in Stourbridge.

Emergency services were called to Coventry Street just before 7.00pm on Saturday (15 July) evening.

The boy, 16, from Bartley Green died at the scene.

Four males – two aged 19, and two 16-year-old boys – remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

One was arrested at his home address and three presented themselves at a police station.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison from West Midlands Police said: “These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“The victim’s family has been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported.”

Cordons in the area have been lifted and police are continuing to review CCTV as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police are asked to dial 101.