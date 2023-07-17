Police in Leicester are investigating after officers were called to reports of a fight involving around 30 men in the city on Sunday 16 July.

Officers were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground and the surrounding area at 7.15pm to reports men were fighting in the area with weapons including cricket bats.

Police say from initial enquiries, it is understood the fight followed a local cricket match being played in the area.

When officers arrived, people began dispersing from the area. One man has reported being injured and has been treated in hospital.

Police were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground on Sunday night. Credit: ITV NEWS

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

A dispersal order, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act, was issued at the park and the surrounding area. Any person dispersed from the area was not able return during the exclusion period of six hours, which was in place until 1.45am on Monday 17 July.

The dispersal order covered the area of Rushey Fields Recreation Ground, Melton Road to the intersection with Marfitt Street and Troon Way, Marfitt Street to Gipsy Lane, Barkby Road to Troon Way and Troon Way.

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

"If you saw the incident or have any information, please make contact with us. If you have any footage of the incident, including CCTV, phone recordings, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage, please also get in touch.

"A dispersal order has now been placed in the area to help prevent any further disorder and to reduce any alarm or distress caused to members of the public. We understand the concern this incident will have caused and have officers in the area ensuring the dispersal order is not breached and offering reassurance to the community. Please do speak to them about any concerns you have or any information you have."