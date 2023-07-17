Birmingham Airport has confirmed that strike action, due to start tomorrow (Tuesday 18 July) has been suspended.

Over 150 workers in security and maintenance were set to begin striking at midnight.

They were due to withdraw their labour in "all-out continuous action".

It would have led to delays for carriers such as TUI, EasyJet, Wizz, Ryanair, Lufthansa and Emirates.

The strikes have been suspended until 1 August, while members of Unite the Union are consulted on a fresh pay offer from airport bosses.

A Unite statement read: "Strike action by over 150 Birmingham airport security officers and terminal technicians has been suspended following an improved pay offer by their employer Birmingham Airport Limited (HAL). All-out indefinite strike action which was due to begin tomorrow has been suspended as an act of goodwill to allow Unite’s members to be balloted on the new offer.If the offer is rejected, then indefinite strike action will begin on Tuesday August 1."