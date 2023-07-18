The mother of a boy, 16, who was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on the weekend, says "he wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad".

Joseph Riches was stabbed in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, on Saturday (15 July) evening and was driven to Rowley Regis, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four teenagers have now been charged with his murder.

Joseph's mum has paid tribute to her only son, saying: “Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad. He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mom, that is truly devastating.

“Joe loved going to the gym and was just a happy and loving son. I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information.”

Four teenagers will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today, charged with his murder.

They are, 19-year-old Dray Simmonds, 19-year-old Joshua Edgington and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Dray Simmonds and one of the 16-year-old boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joe who are devastated by the loss of their child.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can help us piece together what happened to get in touch with us.

“We’ve been exploring CCTV and making enquiries and I’d like to thank the public and local community for supporting us so far.”

"There will be increased police activity in and around Stourbridge bus station today as we continue to appeal for information.

"Anyone who can help is urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 3668 of 15/7. Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."