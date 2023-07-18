Two burglars have been jailed after breaking into an elderly couple's home and tying them up with zip ties, before ransacking their home.

The terrified couple were woken up by the two intruders who were armed with wooden mallets.

The men broke into the home in Spring Hill, Kimberley in Nottingham, in the early hours of 16 October 2020.

A man, 78, and his wife, 75, were taken out of bed and had their hands bound with zip ties during the ordeal which lasted about two hours.

The couple were locked in a bedroom during the burglary.

Police say the intruders threatened the man with a mallet, before demanding him to open the safe.

Further threats were made towards him after another safe was emptied by one of the intruders. They went on to search each room in the house before returning with bags full of property.

During the ordeal, the 78-year-old was hit on his head and leg with a mallet, and was strangled.

"Incredibly upsetting"

The intruders then left the house and the man listened out for a vehicle to leave before he managed to slip out of his zip ties, free his wife and alert the police.

The offenders, who wore face coverings, had ripped the landline phone cable from the wall and broken the victims’ mobile phones to prevent them calling for help.

They fled the scene in the victims’ car having stolen £24,762 worth of jewellery, including many sentimental items.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, both victims were checked over by paramedics but didn’t need hospital treatment.

Following extensive lines of inquiry, police arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the incident.

Simon Hinton, aged 54, and Dale Wright, aged 42 appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday, Monday 17.

Both men are current serving prisoners.

Wright was previously been found guilty following trial of aggravated burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Meanwhile, eight days before this incident, on 8 October 2020, Hinton was involved in another aggravated burglary at an address in Holly Road, Watnall. On that occasion he was armed with a sword.

Three occupants were threatened and suffered non life-threatening injuries during the night-time raid.

The victims bravely fought back which caused the offenders to leave. A bank card was stolen during the burglary.

Hinton was sentenced to 18 years in prison, plus five years on extended licence, making a total of 23 years, after being convicted of two counts of aggravated burglary.

He was also given a one-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Wright was given an eight-year sentence, after being convicted of one count of aggravated burglary.

He was also given a one-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The court heard Wright's eight years would be on top of a current sentence of seven years and two months he is already serving after he was convicted and then sentenced, in March this year, for being involved in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

"Despicable crime"

Judge James Sampson said: “These were terrifying offences for these victims who may never feel safe in their homes again. Both aggravated burglaries involved some degree of planning and targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.

“Violence was used, serious violence was threatened, and significant physical and psychological harm was caused.”

Judge Sampson added ‘no remorse’ was shown by Hinton or Wright for their actions.

Detective Constable Andrew Sibley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Clearly these were very frightening incidents for all the victims concerned.

"Burglary is an incredibly upsetting crime and can be terrifying for victims, especially if it is also accompanied by violence.

"I am really pleased with this result, and I'd like to thank the officers who dedicated so much time to ensure Hinton and Wright were brought to justice for their despicable crimes.”