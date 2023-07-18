Police in Derby have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in the city.

Officers were called to a report of an attack in Green Lane just after 12.30pm on Monday 3 July.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but police say he has now died.

A man, also in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information and is asking anyone who saw what happened, to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed what happened in Green Lane or has any CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police, on the website or by calling 101.