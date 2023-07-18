Officers investigating the death of a man in Telford have now launched a murder investigation.

The man, aged 41, was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am yesterday (Monday 17 July).

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially West Mercia Police say the death was being treated as unexplained, but is now being treated as a suspected murder.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. While extra officers are in the area as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Cook said: “Our enquiries are in the initial stages however the man’s death is now being treated as a suspected murder. Two people have been arrested and are in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial to our investigation into this tragic incident.”