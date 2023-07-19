A coroner has criticised a betting company saying it failed to detect that a man, who later killed himself, was a "problem gambler", adding that its methods of protecting customers at risk of addiction were inadequate.

Luke Ashton, who was 40 and from Leicester, died in April 2021 after racking up debts of £18,000.

A gambling disorder was later ruled to have contributed to his death. An inquest in June found despite his debts, Betfair did not deem him to be a problem gambler and the firm “did not intervene or interact with Luke in any meaningful way”.

The area coroner for Leicester City and South Leicestershire, Ivan Cartwright, has now released a Prevention of Future Deaths report, in which he states that Betfair and its parent company, Flutter, “did not take any measures” to curb Mr Ashton’s gambling.

In the report, he said; "I remain concerned that the player protection tools... were and are inadequate to protect a person such as Mr Ashton, who was a problem gambler with a worsening problem; specifically that such tools do not amount to any or any meaningful interaction with the gambler, or any intervention into the practices of the gambler.

“I remain concerned that the algorithm devised and operated by Betfair to assist its staff in, amongst other things, observing and monitoring the gambling patterns and practices of its customers failed to flag up Mr Ashton as a problem gambler.

“(This is) despite the increases in his time online (gambling), the value of his deposits and the size of his losses, in part because his gambling practices, even in the last 10-12 weeks of his life, were deemed not to be exceptional, when averaged among gambling customers generally.

“I remain concerned that, as was apparent through the evidence of a senior employee witness during the course of the inquest, the operator Betfair appears to judge the extent of its responsibilities to gambling customers solely with regard to industry (regulatory) standards, rather than current good or best practice in order to prevent further harming problem gamblers, or those who, as a result of their changing practices and patterns are likely to become problem gamblers.”

Luke Ashton died at the age of 40. Credit: PA

The inquest at Leicester Town Hall heard that Mr Ashton had become "consumed" by gambling in the last weeks of his life. He gambled more than 100 times a day, with spiking activity on the Betfair exchange.

The inquest also heard that Mr Ashton made no disclosures about the impact it was having on his mental health before he took his own life in South Yorkshire on 22 April 2021.

Professor David Forrest, an expert in interpreting gambling records, told the hearing that Betfair failed to take adequate steps to intervene in Mr Ashton’s gambling when it should have done so in response to a large number of indicators that he was at high risk of harm.

He said Mr Ashton’s gambling showed significant signs of potential harm in 2019 and 2020, but that risk indicators – the amounts of time and money he was spending and the intensity of his betting – increased dramatically in early 2021.

Following the inquest conclusion, Mrs Ashton said her husband was a “devoted and happy” father and that gambling was “destructive” and “causes suicide”.

In a statement released by Leigh Day solicitors after the release of the report, she said; “I believe that all gambling operators should have their safer gambling tools and algorithms assessed by an independent third party in the same way that Professor Forrest was able to do during the inquest.

“This would help to advise and implement ‘best practice’ when spotting those who are showing signs of harm and protecting them from further harm in the future.

“Additionally, there is an urgent need for the Gambling Commission to step up and effectively oversee the markers used to detect harm caused by operators and routinely check that operators are setting the appropriate thresholds developed specifically to show those considered to be at risk in the real world.

“Betfair gave evidence at the inquest that only 2.1% of its customers received a human interaction in 2021 while around 18% of gamblers have been found to be at risk, and this is clearly unacceptable as it led to inadequate interventions. For Luke this was imperative.

“Failure to intervene should result in licences being removed by the Gambling Commission.”

Mr Cartwright’s report has been sent to Flutter UK, the Gambling Commission, and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lucy Frazer, who have 56 days to respond to the concerns raised.

They will be required to set out the action taken or proposed to be taken in response, including a timetable for action, or to explain why no action will be taken.

Flutter and the Gambling Commission have been approached for comment.