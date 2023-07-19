A cyclist has been jailed after sexually assaulting two women in Nottingham, after asking them for directions.

Junaid Zaman, who is 25, approached his victims in the Lenton area before making explicit remarks to them and assaulting them.

The attacks happened at night on Church Street and Sherwin Road, on Sunday 28 May and Monday 29 May, sparking a police manhunt.

Extra officers were brought in to patrol the streets and the surrounding area, with an extensive media appeal made to try to find the culprit.

Zaman was arrested a week later, and he was identified by the victims as the man who attacked them.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Nottingham Crown Court, and on Tuesday he was jailed for 12 months.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Craig Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said; “These were predatory and premeditated offences that were extremely distressing for the victims.

“Zaman appeared to believe he could treat women in this way without consequence and may have committed more offences if we’d not caught up with him when we did.

"I am pleased he has now been jailed and hope this sentence provides some comfort for the women involved.

“I also hope this outcome serves as a warning to others who think they can behave in this way. They can’t and we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice.”