A mother and father have been found guilty of causing the death of their five-month-old daughter.

Ava Mae Collard died in on 1 March 2020 in hospital, two days after paramedics and police had been called to the family home in Stone, Staffordshire, to reports of a baby in cardiac arrest.

Ava Mae Collard died was found to have multiple fractures on her body Credit: Staffordshire Police

Rebecca Grocott, who's 27 and from Stone, and Joshua Collard, who's 30 and from Stafford, have been convicted of causing/allowing the death of a child, causing/allowing serious physical harm to a child and two counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.

The pair had denied all the charges at a previous hearing, but after a five-week-trial they were found guilty by a jury.

Police say when they spoke to Grocott and Collard after their baby died, they could not explain what had happened to her, and following initial enquiries, they were arrested on 25 March 2020.

A post mortem examination found multiple fractures to Ava’s ribs, collar bone and thigh. She had also suffered severe trauma to the side of her head, causing injury to her ear.

Joshua Collard and Rebecca Grocott will be sentenced later in July Credit: Staffordshire Police

Detective Constable Emily Hanlon, from Staffordshire Police, said; “This was a truly tragic case in which five-month-old Ava died as a result of the actions of two people who should have protected her.

“I would like to thank all of those involved in securing justice for Ava Mae.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with everyone affected by Ava Mae’s death.”

Grocott and Collard were remanded into custody and are due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 27 July.