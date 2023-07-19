A rare plant that flowers once every 25 to 30 years has finally bloomed in the University of Leicester’s botanic garden.

Towering at more than 15 feet tall and decorated with yellow pom-pom like flowers, the Agave succulent plant, otherwise known as the Century plant, has actually been cut back for safety reasons, to ensure it fits (just) into the University's glasshouse.

It’s believed it would have been at least another metre high if it had been allowed to grow to full height.

Gardener Rachel Benskin said; “Now its flower buds have finally opened into large yellow pom-poms, it really is a wonderful sight to behold.”

Botanists at the university had to remove some panes of glass to accommodate the plant when it grew so tall Credit: ITV News

It was originally thought that it took 100 years for the plant to flower, hence its common name (the century plant) and then dies.

However, the native Mexican plant self-planted after the previous Agave flowered and died in 1998.

It has been kept frost-free throughout the winter, and dry with some light watering during sunny spells.

Rachel said; “The Agave is native to Mexico and southern North America and naturalised through much of the Mediterranean range.

"Its fantastic flower spike can grow between five and eight metres tall so it’s exciting to see this one bloom after so long, despite us cutting it back a little.

"It will die by the end of the year so visitors should make the most of this wonderful plant while they can.”

When the old plant flowered in 1998, the top of the glasshouse had to be opened to let it through Credit: University of Leicester

The university's 16-acre botanic garden was founded in 1921 and moved to its present site in Oadby in 1947.

It has an arboretum, herb garden, woodland and herbaceous borders, rock gardens, water garden and a series of glasshouses - one of which contains the Agave.