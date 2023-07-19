A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the chest in Birmingham.

Awais Ahmed has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today (19 July).

It follows an incident in Alum Rock, on June 27, where a man was shot in the chest. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he is continuing his recovery.