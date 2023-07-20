Play Brightcove video

Children pay tribute to Ian Coates, saying "he always showed care for everyone and was always nice."

Tributes were paid to "friendly" caretaker Ian Coates today (20 July) at the school where he worked, as children, parents and teachers came together to celebrate his life.

Mr Coates was stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks on 13 June. He was killed along with students Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, and Barnaby Webber, also 19, who died as they walked home from a night out.

The 65-year-old "beloved" caretaker and avid Nottingham Forest fan was killed around an hour later. He had been due to retire in a few months.

The fundraising event at Huntington Academy was put on to raise money to build a memorial garden in the grounds to honour him for many years to come.

A separate fundraising page set up to support the family has also surpassed £28,000.

Headteacher Rebecca Riley, was 'wet-sponged' by pupils, as part of the fundraising. Stalls and games were also set up. Credit: ITV News Central

Headteacher Rebecca Riley said: "we needed...to help the children see that there was good, love, kindness and power in our community."

Play Brightcove video

The school says both staff and pupils have been badly affected by the loss of Mr Coates as he was heavily involved in lessons and activities - not just the caretaking.

Current pupils at the school say he was "very friendly and really very kind." One told ITV News Central, "he was very funny, with a mischievous glint in his eye" and "always trying to make people laugh."

Another said they were "extremely upset" when they heard the news Mr Coates had been killed. She continues, "doing this memorial fundraiser for him, makes me feel a lot better."

Huntington Academy are fundraising for a memorial garden in the school - a permanent place for pupils to remember the caretaker. Credit: ITV News Central

Parents also attended the memorial fundraiser at Huntington Academy and praised the school in helping parents: "They've brought in psychotherapists to communicate with the children, discuss the incident and how that would work and it's been a huge help.

It's brought everyone together and there's a real sense of community."

One parent said that "you don't get over a tragedy like this." And believe the memorial garden will provide "that place of serenity and peace."

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with three counts of murder, as well as attempting to murder three other people when a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians.

He is expected to enter pleas in September, with a provisional trial date set for January 12th 2024.