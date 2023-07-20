A dog and two cats have died in a house fire.

Firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood and Stockhill stations were called to the house on Sunningdale Avenue, Marlpool, just before 10am on Wednesday (19 July).

The scene of the blaze in Heanor Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue

When they arrived it was well alight and crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which started in the ground floor living area.

Although ten cats & one dog were rescued, sadly two cats and one dog died.

The fire started on the ground floor Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation into the cause of a house fire has concluded the most likely cause to be an accident caused by an electrical appliance.The fire service says everyone was out at the time of the fire.