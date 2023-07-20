Five men have been convicted of murder in Coventry after a father was fatally stabbed following a funeral.

Police say an ongoing feud between families erupted into violence on October 2 last year.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz and his brother attended the funeral at a mosque near Durbar Avenue before being followed to their car and stabbed by a group armed with weapons.

The brothers attempted to drive off before seeking help in the mosque for their injuries.

52-year-old Mr Nawaz died a short time after arriving to hospital due to serious chest injuries, while his brother's injuries were not life-threatening.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz died in hospital shortly after being stabbed Credit: West Midlands Police

The court heard the group of five men - Adam Razaaq, Faisal Mohammed, Hasnian Razaaq, Hasham Razaaq and Jenaid Mahmood - targeted the brothers after seeing them at the funeral.

As part of the investigation, detectives established there was ongoing animosity between two closely-linked families.

All five men were arrested within nine days of the stabbing despite fleeing to different parts of the country - thanks to CCTV and forensics searches.

They were jointly convicted following a seven-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.

In a family statement following the death of Mr Nawaz, he was described as "a dependable shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend."