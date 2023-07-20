Former Lionesses manager appointed technical director at Birmingham City Women

Former England manager Hope Powell has been announced as Birmingham City's new Women’s Technical Director.

She will start immediately and will be responsible for the long-term vision of the Women’s team, "creating a high-performance culture", and "building the Women’s leadership team to drive success on and off the pitch."

Powell started as a player and won 66 caps for England before moving into leadership positions.

She led England Women to four UEFA Women’s European Championships, including the final in 2009, and two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

She also took charge of Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London and between 2017 and 2022, was head coach of Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Most recently, she was a member of England’s backroom team, as a technical advisor, at the 2023 FIFA Men’s Under-20s World Cup in Argentina.

Powell said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Birmingham City at the start of the journey.

"Birmingham was a powerhouse when the WSL was formed. I am looking forward to putting in place the building blocks so that it can compete once again at the highest levels, both in England and then across Europe.

“I look forward to engaging with the local community and getting the players into schools and the local clubs.

"Young girls are looking for positive role models. Women footballers from Birmingham City can and will play that role in the local area and beyond.”

Chairman of Birmingham City Limited, Tom Wagner, said: “We are delighted that Hope has chosen to join Birmingham City and drive the Women’s team’s future success.

"Hope joining sends a powerful message, first to the women and girls of Birmingham and second to fans of the women’s game across the country, that Birmingham Women means business."

Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: “Hope is a legend in the Women’s game. We are thrilled to have her involved, to provide valuable insight and expertise to oversee our Women’s teams.