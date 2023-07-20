'Major delays' in Nottingham after Clifton Bridge crash

Major delays are expected in Nottingham this evening after a crash on Clifton Bridge.

The outbound carriageway from Nottingham has been reopened but the inbound carriageway remains closed.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say there will be "major delays" and are advising people to find an alternative route if possible.

As the A52 Clifton Bridge Northbound is closed, there is queueing traffic at A453 Clifton Lane (Silverdale Island).

The bus network is expected to be affected on Green line services as motorists take a different route.