A suspected drug dealer with a 'Kinder Surprise' plastic egg full of white powder was chased down by Nottinghamshire Police after he fled his vehicle.

Plain-clothed officers were on patrol when they saw a black Skoda Fabia being driven suspiciously in Skegby, near Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Tuesday (18 July) just after 11am.

Officers flagged the car down and when they went to speak to the driver, he fled, running into a garden in Healdswood Street and then jumping over a fence.

He was detained near Skegby Library in Mansfield Road. A search of the area found a bag of cash and cannabis next to the fence.

This was one of the bags filled with white powder found in the Kinder Egg Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A member of the public also informed officers that the suspect had also discarded something in some nearby bushes near to where he was detained.

A Kinder Surprise plastic egg container was found with several twisted wraps of white powder believed to be cocaine. They are now being tested in a lab.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. During a search of the suspect a belt buckle knife was found and he was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Hewitt said: “This suspect thought he could outrun the police and brazenly discard the items we believed he had on him.

“However, both officers gave chase, and we arrested him for three offences. We have also taken a quantity of drugs off the streets as a result and an offensive weapon.

This was the 'Kinder Egg' found by police after they detained the suspect. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

“We would also like to thank the member of the public who directed officers to where a Kinder Surprise egg had been discarded.

“We take any reports of drug dealing in our area extremely seriously and we will be out every day ensuring those who cause the most harm to our communities are caught and their operations foiled or heavily disrupted."