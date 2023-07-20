Police are appealing for information after gun shots were fired towards a property in an incident in which a dog died and a vehicle set alight in Wolverhampton.

It happened on Wednesday morning (19 July). Two cars are understood to have pulled up outside an address in Codsall Road at just before 12.25am.

Officers say one then rammed through security gates before a group of men got out and shots fired towards a property.

The vehicle was then set alight before the group left in an other car which was waiting.

No one within the address was injured, but a dog was found with gunshot and other injuries, and died.