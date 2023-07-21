Play Brightcove video

British actress, model and presenter, Vicky McClure is returning with 'Our Dementia Choir' to perform in front of 30,000 spectators at this year's Splendour Festival in Nottingham.

The festival at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park runs from the 22nd to the 23rd of July and has 5 stages of music, spanning all genres from fast rising stars to world-class performers.

Last year saw the festival return after three years away.

It was the first full weekender for 14 years, and this year, they are hoping to make it even better.

Opening the festival are two of Nottingham's emerging stars, Em and KJI Music.

Icons of the music industry are also taking to the stage, including, Madness, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Sugababes, Sam Ryder and Rudimental.

Alongside those acts is Vicky McClure with the'Our Dementia Choir'.

The choir began as part of a documentary which saw acclaimed actress Vicky take viewers on a deeply personal journey, where she set out to discover the extent of music's power in combatting dementia.

Vicky has first-hand experience of seeing the impact that dementia can have on families.

She helped care for her grandma who died in 2015.

Vicky went on to form a choir of people living with dementia in her home city of Nottingham, to see whether music can make a measurable difference in their lives.

The choir performed in front of 20,000 people at Splendour last year.

This year, they return in front of even more.

Vicky said: "It means that we get to spread the message to another 10,000.

"It was 20,000 last year and I believe it is 30,000 this year, which means that we get to spread the message even further and even wider.

"Last year I said to Nottingham to be the most dementia-friendly city and they took on that message so this time we can keep upping the game."