Detectives have launched a re-investigation into the murder of Ryan Passey, who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Stourbridge.

Ryan, who was 24, died from a single stab wound at the Chicago's nightclub in August 2017.

A 19-year-old man was charged with Ryan’s murder, but a jury found him not guilty at a trial in February 2018.

Last year, West Yorkshire Police agreed to carry out an independent review of the West Midlands Police investigation and the trial into Ryan’s death, and presented police with their findings last month.

West Midlands Police homicide officers said they have been assessing the review and accepted all 18 recommendations around the next steps.

A teenager was cleared of murdering Ryan Passey Credit: ITV News Central

Detective Supt Shaun Edwards, head of the homicide department said: “We will be following up all of the recommendations made in the independent review as part of our re-investigation.

“Our focus is on Ryan’s family and we will continue to work with them as that investigation progresses.”

Mr Passey's family have welcomed this new investigation, and have asked that ask anyone with information from events of Ryan’s death contact police.

"We will never rest until justice is finally served for Ryan"

Jason Connon, Ryan's friend, said: "After more than five years campaigning and fighting for the rightful justice our Ryan deserved, this is a much-welcomed step forward for us all and our "Justice For Ryan" campaign.

"The 6th of August will mark six years since we tragically lost Ryan and we miss him every single day, made even more distressing and painful by the lack of justice we suffered.

"It’s been a very tough journey that no parents or family should ever have to suffer, but this wrong must be put right !

"We would like to say a huge thank you .... for all your love and support you have given to us on our journey fighting for Justice For Ryan.

"A special thanks also goes to the team at West Yorkshire Police for stepping forward and conducting a thorough independent review of our case.

"We had a positive meeting with detectives at West Midlands Police this week and look forward to regular communications with the new investigation team as the re-investigation moves forwards.

"We will never rest until justice is finally served for Ryan”.

