Warning - this article contains images of a distressing nature, as the RSPCA begins an appeal for information

An investigation is underway after the body of a dead puppy was found floating in a canal near Walsall.

The body of the young Staffordshire bull terrier puppy was discovered in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal, between the two bridges on Litchfield Road and Stoney Lane, around 3:50pm on the 16th June.

The body of the puppy was found in a canal Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA teams say the dog, who did not have a microchip, was taken to a vet by a concerned member of the public.

The vet found the dog had a number of injuries, including broken claws and damage to his paw pads.

RSPCA teams are now investigating Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said:

“There were concerns from the member of the public who made the discovery that the dog had been killed before being thrown into the canal, so we’d be keen to find out more about what happened and where the dog has come from.

"Anyone with information should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”