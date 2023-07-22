Three brothers from Coventry who made more than £700,000 from running a Class A drugs line have been jailed for over 40 years.

Silblings Altin Hoti, Elvis Hoti and Yleber Hoti were arrested in April 2021, and an examination of mobile phone records and other enquiries revealed their cocaine ring.

They would often source cocaine from London and then use couriers to transport large amounts of drugs in Bristol, Coventry and Warwickshire.

Altin and Elvis Hoti were also involved in dealing a substantial amount of cannabis using couriers to supply in Chester.

After his initial arrest Elvis Hoti was then discovered to have continued to supply multi kilos of cannabis to a further contact in Bristol while on bail and was further arrested.

During the course of the investigation into those believed to be involved in the drugs line we seized cocaine with a value of over £175,000, cannabis worth more than £170,000 and over £450,000 in cash.

The brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs between 2018 and 2021 at Birmingham Crown Court and were sentenced last Thursday (13 July).Altin Hoti, aged 36, of Anglian Way, Coventry, was jailed for 15 years and 10 months

Elvis Hoti, aged 26, of Middlesex Road, Coventry, was also jailed for 15 years and 10 months

Yleber Hoti, aged 39, of Anglian Way, Coventry, was jailed for 13 years and six months

Chief Inspector Peter Cooke, of ROCU, said: “We’ve managed to shut down an established drugs line which not only operated in the West Midlands, but also other parts of the country.

“Drugs can ruin lives and fuel further crime so this is a significant result which has led to ringleaders being put behind bars for a long time.”