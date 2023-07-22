A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a carpark in Telford.

Anthony Wootton, 41, was found dead on Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday, 17 July.

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Telford, has been charged with his murder.

Harris has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on police bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...