A man who stole garden gnomes and alcohol during a shoplifting spree in Newark has pleaded guilty to theft.

Andrew Woolley targeted four different shops, first making his way into Asda in Lombard Street on 28 June.

He took a set of garden gnomes from a shelf before fleeing without trying to pay for the items.

Woolley then targeted two Co-op stores in Albert Street and Barnby Gate on 5 July and 6 July respectively.

Meat products were stolen during both incidents, with Woolley also making off with cleaning products from the Barnby Gate store.

He then smuggled bottles of alcohol into a bag in Morrisons, in Kings Road, on 17 July, before again walking out without paying.

Woolley’s offences soon came to light when he was brought in by Nottinghamshire police officers for an unrelated offence and then questioned about the series of thefts.

The 35-year-old was subsequently charged with four counts of theft – something he admitted to during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 July.

Woolley, of North Gate, Newark, was released on bail and will reappear at the same court for sentencing on 15 August 2023.

PC Lexi Fielding, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting can be hugely damaging to businesses and to customers too, as they are ultimately the ones left to pay higher prices as a result.

“These thefts directly impact on people’s livelihoods and can cause real misery for residents.

“That’s why we take these reports so seriously and why the force works closely with our partners and local businesses to prevent shoplifting and to try and help those who do carry out these offences to change their ways.

“We are pleased to see that Woolley has now owned up to his actions.”

