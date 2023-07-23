A murder investigation has been launched after a 58-year-old woman was found dead in Dudley.

West Midlands Police were called after the body of a woman, 58, was found at an address on Bromford Road, at around 3.20pm on Friday 21 July.

The force said concerned friends made the tragic discovery after the woman failed to attend work that day.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that could help their investigation.

Inspector Damian Forrest, from the force's homicide team, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation as we continue to piece together the woman's last movements.

"We are speaking to all family and friends and specialist officers are supporting the woman’s family at this truly sad and tragic time.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and we are appealing to anyone who can help with information to come forward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...