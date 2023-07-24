Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Trevor Francis was revealed to the media after his record-breaking transfer to Nottingham Forest

Trevor Francis, the former footballer who broke Britain's transfer record when he became the first £1 million player in 1979, has died.

A short statement released on behalf of his family this morning by former controller of sport at Central TV Gary Newbon, reads, "Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69.

"He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning.

"On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody.

"We are all very upset.

"He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."

Trevor Francis Credit: BPM Media

Francis played for clubs across the country as well as abroad, but broke the £1 million record when he signed for Nottingham Forest from Birmingham City under Brian Clough.

He started his career at Birmingham City where he scored 119 goals in 280 appearances.

And it was at Forest that he scored the winning goal in the 1979 European Cup final.

Clough pictured with Trevor Francis after signing him in 1979. Credit: PA

He played for England 52 times and represented his country at the 1982 World Cup.

He was born in Plymouth before joining Birmingham City youth academy.