Burst pipe causes sinkhole to open on Coventry road and swallow up car

Residents on a Coventry street woke up to find a car swallowed by a sinkhole that opened up overnight.

The crater appeared on Sewall Highway causing the street to come to a halt.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the nearby area, with the road expected to be closed throughout the morning.

As Severn Trent Water work to resolve the problem, the company has apologised after a burst pipe caused the sinkhole to open.

The ground opened up in the early hours of Monday, nearly swallowing a car Credit: BMP Media

A cordon has been put up on Sewall Highway and Blackberry Lane and the water firm said their teams are working hard to gain access to the pipe and start repairing it.

Amy Jones, senior distribution technician at Severn Trent, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone affected by one of our larger pipes bursting on Sewall Highway in Coventry this morning.“Our teams attended the site quickly and have managed to isolate the pipe to minimise damage caused and keep all of our customers on supply.

"It’s now our priority to gain access to the damaged pipe and start the repair. A full road closure is in place to keep our technicians and other road users safe.

Stagecoach is diverting some bus services as the issue is being resolved.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...