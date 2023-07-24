Former footballer Trevor Francis will forever be associated with his £1m price tag, but fans will tell you the memories that live on with them, are priceless.

Here are Trevor Francis' top nine most memorable moments as his death is announced at the age of 69.

Trevor Francis was just 16 when he started playing for Birmingham City. Francis made his debut for Birmingham City's first team in 1970, when he was just 16-years-old. He scored four goals in a match against Bolton Wanderers at St Andrew's and in his first 15 games, he scored 15 goals.

He scored one of Birmingham City's most famous goals. On October 30 1976, in a match against Queen's Park Rangers, Francis turned away from the touchline and beat two defenders before scoring from 25 yards.

He was nicknamed St Francis of St Andrew's. It was a love story that spanned more than 14 years - nine as a first team player and five as a manager. Trevor scored 118 goals in his time playing for Birmingham City.

He was the first ever £1m player. Trevor was signed by Nottingham Forest from Birmingham for £1m in 1979. No player had ever been signed for a seven figure fee before. At the time, this was monumental and was a precursor to the sums that we see today. The current record is Enzo Fernando who moved to Chelsea for £107m.

He has won the European Cup twice. Trevor won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980. He scored the goal that won Nottingham Forest the European Cup in 1979 with a diving header into the roof of the net. He was already famous in the UK but this goal turned him into an international superstar.

Trevor Francis scoring the winning goal in the European Cup Final Credit: PA Images

Trevor earned 52 caps for England. He scored 12 goals for England between 1977 and 1986 and featured at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

He became a respected television pundit . He had scores of stories about his different experiences on the pitch and in the manager's office.

He guided Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City to major finals as a manager. Trevor parted company with Birmingham City on October 15 2001 having spent nearly six years in charge at Blues after taking over from Barry Fry in May 1996. His last managerial reign was with Crystal Palace.

Trevor Francis consoling player as manager of The Blues Credit: PA Images