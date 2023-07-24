Play Brightcove video

Trevor Francis remembers Brian Clough telling him off for slouching as he handed him a player of the year award.

Brian Clough famously signed Trevor Francis for Nottingham Forest from Birmingham City for a record-breaking £1 million transfer fee in 1979.

The death of the first £1m player has been announced today, following a heart attack at his home in Spain.

But the pair first met on stage the year before that signing, at the old ATV Studios in the centre of Birmingham.

It was the Midlands Football Writers’ Player of the Year Awards, held in front of the region’s managers, players and journalists.

Clough was handing out the awards and a slightly nervous Francis joined him on stage to receive the Young Player of the Year.

Clough can be heard telling him: ”Get your hands out your pockets..." to which Francis replied, "Yes, sir", before Clough went on to say, "My many congratulations, I hope you go on to win many many awards, sincere congratulations, you're a very talented young man."