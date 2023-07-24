In pictures: the career of Trevor Francis, Britain's first £1m football player

Trevor Francis, the former footballer who broke Britain's transfer record when he became the first £1 million player in 1979, has died.

Francis burst onto the scene as a teenager with Birmingham City, making his first-team debut at 16 in 1970 where he went on to score 119 goals in 280 appearances.

He scored 119 goals in 280 appearances while at Birmingham City

In 1971, at just 16-years-old, he became the youngest ever player to score four times in Football League history in Blues’ 4-0 win over Bolton.

Former Birmingham and England forward Trevor Francis

Forest shattered the British transfer record when they paid £1.15million for him in 1979, although manager Brian Clough famously claimed the fee was £999,999 to take pressure off the player.

Birmingham City have released a statement, "Blues is deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of Club legend Trevor Francis,

He earned his record move to Forest in 1979 and headed the winner in the 1-0 victory over Malmo to win the European Cup just a few months later.

Trevor Francis recovers from an injury

Francis missed the European Cup win over Hamburg a year later through injury and joined Manchester City in 1981.

He won 52 caps and scored 12 goals for the England football club between 1977 and 1986.

He played for England 52 times and represented his country at the 1982 World Cup.

He moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1990 before he replaced Ron Atkinson as manager.

Credit: PA Images

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r).

He left in 1995 and returned to Birmingham the following year, reaching the play-offs three times and also the 2001 League Cup final where they lost to Liverpool.

Trevor Francis celebrates with fans his team's victory over Ipswich Town, after their Worthington Cup Semi-Final second leg football match

Mr Francis displays his emotions as he consoles player Andrew Johnson, after their team's defeat to Liverpool in the Worthington Cup Final

Francis left St Andrew’s in October 2001 and joined Crystal Palace soon after, leaving the Eagles in 2003 in what was his last job.

Francis holds an Eagles shirt in the main stand

A short statement released on behalf of his family this morning by former controller of sport at Central TV Gary Newbon, reads, "Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69.

"He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning.

"On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody.

"We are all very upset.

"He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."