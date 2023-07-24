In pictures: the career of Trevor Francis, Britain's first £1m football player
Trevor Francis, the former footballer who broke Britain's transfer record when he became the first £1 million player in 1979, has died.
Francis burst onto the scene as a teenager with Birmingham City, making his first-team debut at 16 in 1970 where he went on to score 119 goals in 280 appearances.
In 1971, at just 16-years-old, he became the youngest ever player to score four times in Football League history in Blues’ 4-0 win over Bolton.
Forest shattered the British transfer record when they paid £1.15million for him in 1979, although manager Brian Clough famously claimed the fee was £999,999 to take pressure off the player.
He earned his record move to Forest in 1979 and headed the winner in the 1-0 victory over Malmo to win the European Cup just a few months later.
Francis missed the European Cup win over Hamburg a year later through injury and joined Manchester City in 1981.
He played for England 52 times and represented his country at the 1982 World Cup.
He moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1990 before he replaced Ron Atkinson as manager.
He left in 1995 and returned to Birmingham the following year, reaching the play-offs three times and also the 2001 League Cup final where they lost to Liverpool.
Francis left St Andrew’s in October 2001 and joined Crystal Palace soon after, leaving the Eagles in 2003 in what was his last job.
A short statement released on behalf of his family this morning by former controller of sport at Central TV Gary Newbon, reads, "Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69.
"He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning.
"On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody.
"We are all very upset.
"He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."